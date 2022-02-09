Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) & Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Financial Review

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) and Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and Tenaya Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Diamond Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $29.75, suggesting a potential upside of 662.82%. Tenaya Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 166.08%. Given Black Diamond Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Black Diamond Therapeutics is more favorable than Tenaya Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Black Diamond Therapeutics and Tenaya Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A -46.24% -40.62% Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -1,143.19% -28.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Black Diamond Therapeutics and Tenaya Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A N/A -$67.25 million ($3.39) -1.15 Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$38.40 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.5% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tenaya Therapeutics beats Black Diamond Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2. The company is also developing BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of EGFR mutations, including allosteric and canonical EGFR mutations; and various early stage pipeline programs of allosteric mutations in kinases related to cancer and/or rare genetic diseases. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

