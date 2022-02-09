Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Market Capitalization Achieves $16.82 Million

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for $37.37 or 0.00084610 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $16.82 million and $229,827.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000431 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000498 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000617 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

