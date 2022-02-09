BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Trading Up 0.3%

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 347,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 665,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27. The company has a market cap of $214.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.02.
BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 26.96% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $404.32 million during the quarter.
BIT Mining Company Profile (NYSE:BTCM)
BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.
