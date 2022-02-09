BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Trading Up 0.3%

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 347,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 665,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27. The company has a market cap of $214.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.02.

Get BIT Mining alerts:

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 26.96% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $404.32 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BIT Mining by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,884,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,091,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BIT Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,217,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BIT Mining by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 134,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

BIT Mining Company Profile (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.