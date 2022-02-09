Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) shares traded down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15. 4,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 587,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRDS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bird Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bird Global in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.70.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bird Global Inc will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Canaan Partners XI LLC bought a new stake in Bird Global in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Bird Global in the 4th quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Bird Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,556,000. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bird Global Company Profile (NYSE:BRDS)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

