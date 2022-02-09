Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Trading 6.8% Higher

Bionomics Ltd. (NASDAQ:BNOX)’s share price traded up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.49. 8,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 6,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BNOX shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Bionomics in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bionomics in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bionomics in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Bionomics in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Bionomics in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bionomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Bionomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNOX)

Bionomics Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious central nervous system disorders. Bionomics Limited is based in ADELAIDE, Australia.

