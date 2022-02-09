Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Up 6.6%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s share price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.27. 21,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,834,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNGO. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $644.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNGO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 435.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,332,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,911,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 560.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 777,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Bionano Genomics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.