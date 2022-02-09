Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Up 6.6%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s share price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.27. 21,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,834,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNGO. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 30th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $644.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49.
Bionano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)
Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.
