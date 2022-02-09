bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Trading Up 0.9%

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $117.85 and last traded at $117.56. Approximately 441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.49.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMXMF shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of bioMérieux from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of bioMérieux to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.62 and a 200 day moving average of $125.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

