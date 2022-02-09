BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Insider Sells $66,747.60 in Stock

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $66,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BDSI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.73. 752,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,097. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $368.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BDSI shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.09.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

