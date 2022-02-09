Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO.B) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

BIO.B stock opened at $634.00 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $321.42 and a 1 year high of $538.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $681.63 and its 200-day moving average is $725.82.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.