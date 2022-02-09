Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.19

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.19 and traded as high as C$17.95. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$17.95, with a volume of 7,600 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.19.

Get Big Banc Split alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.