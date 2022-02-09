Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.840-$0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $273.40 million-$273.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $269.49 million.Big 5 Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.500-$4.520 EPS.
NASDAQ:BGFV traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.07. 679,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,940. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.70.
In other news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 24,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $988,834.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 43,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $1,810,764.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,796 shares of company stock worth $3,791,398 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.
About Big 5 Sporting Goods
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.