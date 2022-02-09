Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.840-$0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $273.40 million-$273.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $269.49 million.Big 5 Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.500-$4.520 EPS.

NASDAQ:BGFV traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.07. 679,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,940. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.70.

In other news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 24,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $988,834.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 43,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $1,810,764.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,796 shares of company stock worth $3,791,398 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 270,178 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 41,335 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

