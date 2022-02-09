BID (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Shares Down 2.6%

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.60 and last traded at $20.60. 2,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 1,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31.
BID Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BPPPF)
