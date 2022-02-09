BHP Group to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BHP Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $6.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

BHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.45) to GBX 2,300 ($31.10) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. DZ Bank started coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $504.64.

BHP stock opened at $69.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 366.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

