Beyond Finance Reaches Market Cap of $14.09 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00049600 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.17 or 0.07257870 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,548.33 or 1.00002772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00051974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00054853 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006397 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

