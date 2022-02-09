Betterware de Mexico (BWMX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Betterware de Mexico to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Betterware de Mexico stock opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $746.33 million and a P/E ratio of 9.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Betterware de Mexico has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $50.10.

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 73.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BWMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.