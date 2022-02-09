Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 26,260 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.9% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.09. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $31.78.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

BHLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,700 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Kip bought 10,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

