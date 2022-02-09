Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Raises Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 41.0% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,021,000 after buying an additional 72,999 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,810,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 25.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,309,000 after acquiring an additional 276,334 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,236 shares of company stock worth $2,708,322 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $165.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.10. The company has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

