Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $632,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 467.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 619.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

NYSE GD opened at $214.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.11 and its 200-day moving average is $202.28. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $158.42 and a one year high of $216.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

