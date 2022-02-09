Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Buys 1,090 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 16.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 11.8% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 167,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 7.4% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 185,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Unilever by 54.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 37,710 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,481,000 after purchasing an additional 185,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.73. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $61.81.

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

