Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Boosts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,869 shares of company stock worth $26,321,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $287.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $303.27 and its 200-day moving average is $308.91. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 9.74%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.