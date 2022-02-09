Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Acquires 366 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,414,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $252.81 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.79 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.86 and a 200-day moving average of $284.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.82.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

