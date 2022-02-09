Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Acquires 172 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,821 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Target were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 48.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $175,262,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after buying an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Target by 34.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,847,000 after buying an additional 536,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.42.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $212.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.42. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

