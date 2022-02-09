Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Capital (LON:CAPD)

Capital (LON:CAPD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 134 ($1.81) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 124 ($1.68) price target on shares of Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of CAPD opened at GBX 94.40 ($1.28) on Monday. Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 57 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 98 ($1.33). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 85.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 82.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57. The stock has a market cap of £178.54 million and a PE ratio of 7.26.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

