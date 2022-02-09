Belt (BELT) Price Reaches $39.41 on Major Exchanges

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Belt coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Belt has traded flat against the US dollar. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00049907 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,168.77 or 0.07216503 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,031.88 or 1.00277372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00052376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00055071 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006449 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

