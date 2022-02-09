Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 23,409.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $276.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.67. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $276.92.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

In other news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,931. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

