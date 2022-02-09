Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Beasley Broadcast Group stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,158. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $52.97 million, a PE ratio of -60.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.