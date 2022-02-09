Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

BEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:BEAM traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.25. 15,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,651. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.39. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $56.34 and a one year high of $138.52. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

