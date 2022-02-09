BCE Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of BCE in a research report issued on Friday, February 4th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.23. Cormark also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$67.15.

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$66.63 on Monday. BCE has a twelve month low of C$54.42 and a twelve month high of C$68.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$65.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.57 billion and a PE ratio of 22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.169 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.10%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

