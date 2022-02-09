Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Billion

Brokerages expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to announce $2.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.19 billion. Bausch Health Companies also posted sales of $2.21 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Several research analysts recently commented on BHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Steven D. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,887,000 after buying an additional 96,748 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,297 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 7,536,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,899,000 after buying an additional 741,378 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,907,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,175,000 after purchasing an additional 591,054 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,158,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHC opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.06. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

