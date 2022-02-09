BASIC 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.76 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. BASIC has a market capitalization of $38.70 million and approximately $6.76 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded up 18% against the US dollar. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

BASIC Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,907,615,997 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

