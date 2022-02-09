Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,595 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 13,985 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 10.2% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 972,490 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $17,553,000 after purchasing an additional 90,087 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.8% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 75,262 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 95,180 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,076,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $127,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $27,832,000 after acquiring an additional 48,795 shares in the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.16.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $25.37.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

