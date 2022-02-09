Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.21

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and traded as low as $8.82. Barloworld shares last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 1,250 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Investec raised shares of Barloworld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barloworld from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.1018 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th.

Barloworld Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRRAY)

Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Equipment southern Africa; Automotive; Ingrain; Equipment Russia and Mongolia; and Other. The Equipment southern Africa segment delivers construction and mining equipment to the earthmoving industry.

