Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for BP (LON:BP)

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 700 ($9.47) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($6.09) to GBX 475 ($6.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.75) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BP from GBX 590 ($7.98) to GBX 600 ($8.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 401 ($5.42) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 446.11 ($6.03).

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 399 ($5.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 359.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 335.13. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 254 ($3.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 418 ($5.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.46 billion and a PE ratio of 16.63.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney bought 93 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of £319.92 ($432.62).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

