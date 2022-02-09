Barclays PLC Sells 6,938 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,938 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Cooper-Standard worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 94,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPS opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35.

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

