Barclays PLC Sells 13,339 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,339 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in RealReal by 100.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in RealReal during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in RealReal by 188.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in RealReal during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in RealReal by 87.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.19. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REAL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush raised shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

In related news, insider Arnon Katz sold 4,066 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $60,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,258 shares of company stock worth $1,581,736 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

