Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Citizens worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Citizens by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Citizens by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,742 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Citizens by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIA opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. Citizens, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $7.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Citizens from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

