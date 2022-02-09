Barclays PLC Purchases 7,967 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Universal Insurance worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UVE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 99.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 381,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 190,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 18.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 65,320 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 49.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 45,802 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 29,189 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Universal Insurance stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $545.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.