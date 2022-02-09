Barclays PLC Purchases 26,817 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Barclays PLC grew its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 325.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,817 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in CommScope by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in CommScope by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COMM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Northland Securities lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $392,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

