Barclays PLC Has $549,000 Position in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,801 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Cellectis worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Cellectis by 4.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,076,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 42,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cellectis by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cellectis by 6.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 235,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cellectis by 22.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 205,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 38,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cellectis by 117.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 35,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $254.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.23. Cellectis S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair cut Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

