Barclays PLC Buys 6,957 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Personalis worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSNL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Personalis by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,195,000 after acquiring an additional 881,659 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Personalis by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,744,000 after acquiring an additional 743,691 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Personalis by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 437,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 218,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Personalis by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,005,000 after acquiring an additional 187,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Personalis by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 170,187 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $43,993.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 35,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $416,227.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,661 shares of company stock valued at $3,278,396. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Personalis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

PSNL opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $534.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $16.97. Personalis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88.

Personalis Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

