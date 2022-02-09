Barclays PLC Acquires 6,993 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRHC. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

TRHC stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $235.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $61.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.42.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 53,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $735,544.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $53,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,184 shares of company stock worth $3,830,896 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.