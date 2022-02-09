Barclays PLC Acquires 6,993 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRHC. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $235.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35.
In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 46,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $643,455.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $53,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,184 shares of company stock valued at $3,830,896. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC).
Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.