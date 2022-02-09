Barclays PLC Acquires 6,993 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRHC. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $235.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35.

TRHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 46,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $643,455.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $53,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,184 shares of company stock valued at $3,830,896. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

