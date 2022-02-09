Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,168,121 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,168,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,553,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $547,397,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,778.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,300 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $44,429,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,195 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average of $30.40.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

