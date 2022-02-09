Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $46.29 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 852,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 291,330 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $46,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 44.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after buying an additional 3,109,683 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 106.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 472,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,676,000 after purchasing an additional 244,236 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Newmont by 44.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 1.0% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 40,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NEM. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. upped their target price on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

NEM stock opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.03.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,531,745. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

