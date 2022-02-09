Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 7,311.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526,453 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $40,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roblox news, major shareholder Hybrid 2 L.P. Altos sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $2,001,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 589,317 shares of company stock worth $62,095,129 over the last three months.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBLX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Roblox from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Roblox in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.46.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $64.43 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.86.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

