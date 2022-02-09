Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 16.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 555,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,771 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $37,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,903,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,986,000 after buying an additional 396,303 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,926,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,892,000 after buying an additional 159,183 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,182,000 after buying an additional 18,850 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 381.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,814,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,688,000 after buying an additional 1,437,771 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,464,000 after buying an additional 122,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Shares of SF stock opened at $81.43 on Wednesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.93 and a 1-year high of $81.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.85 and its 200 day moving average is $71.08. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.34. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.