Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 564,633 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 564,633 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $36,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 13.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.51. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $43.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 155.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGP shares. Macquarie cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.