Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Ballard Power Systems to a hold rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a C$15.30 price target on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a hold rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a hold rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.16.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at C$11.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion and a PE ratio of -31.62. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of C$10.94 and a 52 week high of C$53.90.

In other Ballard Power Systems news, Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.28, for a total value of C$42,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,201 shares in the company, valued at C$89,397.28.

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

