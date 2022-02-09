B. Riley Weighs in on Warrior Met Coal, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.43 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.13.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $29.33 on Monday. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

In related news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% in the second quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after purchasing an additional 957,255 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,389,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 860.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 445,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 399,200 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 27.1% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,693,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 361,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 78.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after purchasing an additional 328,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

