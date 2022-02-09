B. Riley Comments on Ameresco, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Ameresco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, raised their price target on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $101.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ameresco by 356.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ameresco by 674.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $751,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,827,573.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

